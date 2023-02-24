Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 12,145 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 516.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,145 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $691,000. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTN opened at $239.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $273.43.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 89.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

