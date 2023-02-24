Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,833 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.64.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.2 %

MOH stock opened at $293.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $308.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

