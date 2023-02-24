Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 11.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Performance

NYSE:AGR opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.64 and a 1-year high of $51.71.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 77.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGR. Mizuho upped their target price on Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avangrid Profile

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.