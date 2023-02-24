Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $3.37 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $307.86 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.41 and a 52-week high of $448.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $349.13 and a 200 day moving average of $354.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $393.58.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

