Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.16% of StoneX Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 160.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,973,000 after purchasing an additional 181,112 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 269.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 206,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 150,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 571,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 50,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $3,550,000. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $105.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.74.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $460,782.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,259.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Lowry Maurer sold 4,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $460,782.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,259.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,698 shares of company stock worth $849,441. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About StoneX Group



StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

