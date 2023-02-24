Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 10,105 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,105 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 79,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

ETR opened at $107.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.06.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

