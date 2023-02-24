Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $320.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, February 13th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

HD stock opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.06. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

