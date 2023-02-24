Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.45.

HD stock opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.17 and its 200-day moving average is $306.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

