Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $310.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barclays from $323.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on HD. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average is $306.06. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

