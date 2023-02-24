Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $352.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HD. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.06.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

