Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Cut to $360.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $379.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

