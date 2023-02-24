Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Wedbush from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.23% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $299.31 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.17 and a 200-day moving average of $306.06. The company has a market capitalization of $306.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Depot

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.