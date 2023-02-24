Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 7,789 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of Bath & Body Works worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 193.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 4.0 %

BBWI stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.