Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 30,293 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of FMC worth $8,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in FMC by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,124,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,332,000 after acquiring an additional 61,796 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,727,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,566,000 after acquiring an additional 398,785 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FMC by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after acquiring an additional 463,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in FMC by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,212 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total transaction of $66,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,588.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Stock Up 0.3 %

FMC stock opened at $129.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

FMC Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.17.

FMC Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

