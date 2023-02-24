Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 100.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 93,380 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.13% of Sealed Air worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 14.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 59,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sealed Air by 12.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.92. Sealed Air Co. has a 1-year low of $41.24 and a 1-year high of $70.72.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.95%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

