Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $8.48 Million Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 268,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,366 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of BorgWarner worth $8,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 81,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,520 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 94.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 25,989 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 0.1 %

BWA opened at $49.77 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $695,549.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,774.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,123 shares of company stock worth $3,624,210 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

