Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 110,089 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 110,089 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659,935 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 376.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,855 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 64.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,136 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 275.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,495,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,942 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of GIL stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GIL has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

