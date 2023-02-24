IGas Energy’s (IGAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($0.90) price target on the stock.

LON:IGAS opened at GBX 20.44 ($0.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.98 million, a PE ratio of 104.25 and a beta of -0.18. IGas Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 15.10 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.97.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

