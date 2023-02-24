IGas Energy’s (IGAS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($0.90) price target on the stock.
IGas Energy Stock Performance
LON:IGAS opened at GBX 20.44 ($0.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.98 million, a PE ratio of 104.25 and a beta of -0.18. IGas Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 15.10 ($0.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 112 ($1.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 39.97.
About IGas Energy
See Also
