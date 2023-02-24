Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Capital

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Roth Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ IMMX opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immix Biopharma by 106.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 54,220 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Immix Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

