Immix Biopharma’s (IMMX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Immix Biopharma alerts:

Immix Biopharma Stock Down 3.4 %

Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma

About Immix Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMMX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Immix Biopharma by 106.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 54,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.