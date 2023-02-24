Immix Biopharma’s (IMMX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Immix Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Immix Biopharma Stock Down 3.4 %
Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.24 on Wednesday. Immix Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immix Biopharma
About Immix Biopharma
Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immix Biopharma (IMMX)
- These 4 Shoemakers Have More Kick Than Allbirds
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group: A Tasty Small Cap For Income
- Forward Dividend Yield: What it is and How to Use it
- 3 Blockchain Stocks to Play the Bitcoin Rally
- What is a Blue Chip Company? Examples of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Immix Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immix Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.