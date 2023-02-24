Insider Buying: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Buys $39,032,821.44 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

About Voyager Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,396,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,104,000 after buying an additional 832,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 843,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 616,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,713,000. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.