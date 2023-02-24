Insider Buying: Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Major Shareholder Buys $39,032,821.44 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,032,821.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,148,806.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of VYGR stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
