Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $567,840.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $567,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,933.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Arista Networks Trading Up 1.2 %
ANET stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $145.17.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.
ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.
