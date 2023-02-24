Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $567,840.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) Director Daniel Scheinman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $567,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,141,933.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ANET stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $145.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.70.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

