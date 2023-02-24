Insider Selling: Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) CAO Sells $253,620.00 in Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) CAO Amy Horton sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,521.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amy Horton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 14th, Amy Horton sold 3,226 shares of Artivion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,776.82.

AORT stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $540.01 million, a P/E ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.98. Artivion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $23.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Artivion, Inc focuses on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments.

