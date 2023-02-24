Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells 2,593 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 2,593 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $237,752.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,168.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 17th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,156 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $91,682.36.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Matthew Skaruppa sold 5,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $352,250.00.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.4 %

DUOL opened at $89.68 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 6.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,043,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 33.3% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

