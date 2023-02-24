Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $991,352.16 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Entegris Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Entegris

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 26.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,303,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $457,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

Featured Stories

