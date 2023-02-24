Insider Selling: Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $991,352.16 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Entegris Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $85.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 1.28. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.75 and a 12-month high of $141.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.
Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. Entegris had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 23.40%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Entegris Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Entegris
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,303,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at $457,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.40.
Entegris Company Profile
Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Entegris (ENTG)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.