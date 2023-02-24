Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Sells $758,920.33 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) CEO Todd Nightingale sold 54,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $758,920.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,549 shares in the company, valued at $16,486,837.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Fastly Stock Down 0.9 %
FSLY opened at $14.74 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $20.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 32.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the third quarter valued at $347,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
