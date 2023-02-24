Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 56,769 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) insider Artur Bergman sold 56,769 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $893,544.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,655,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,751,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Artur Bergman sold 1,101 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $17,065.50.

Fastly Stock Performance

Fastly stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $42,697,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 114.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,466,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,496 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter valued at $21,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

