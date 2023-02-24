Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells $544,864.86 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,214,387.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $513,600.00.
- On Thursday, January 19th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $524,100.00.
- On Thursday, December 15th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $573,700.00.
NASDAQ:HALO opened at $50.35 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
