Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Sells $229,722.24 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,556 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $229,722.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 1st, Christopher Lyon sold 1,838 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $71,461.44.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $401,412.43.
Model N Price Performance
NYSE:MODN opened at $34.62 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.61.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Model N
Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.
