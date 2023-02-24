Insider Selling: Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Sells $229,722.24 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,556 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $229,722.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,104. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Christopher Lyon sold 1,838 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $71,461.44.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Christopher Lyon sold 10,811 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $401,412.43.

NYSE:MODN opened at $34.62 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 761.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Model N by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

