Insider Selling: NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) EVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NMI Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.37 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NMIH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
