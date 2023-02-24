Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells 61,001 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Snap Stock Performance

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Snap to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.71.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Snap Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,831,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 18,618,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,397 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

