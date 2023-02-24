Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $418,634.88 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $976,464.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.04.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,816,289,000 after acquiring an additional 225,295,680 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,109,194,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after buying an additional 8,680,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after buying an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SCHW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.