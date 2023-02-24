Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) CEO Sells $250,219.26 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) CEO George A. Scangos sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $250,219.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,462.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 4.4 %

VIR opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

About Vir Biotechnology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

