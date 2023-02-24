Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IBP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.30.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP opened at $115.31 on Thursday. Installed Building Products has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $118.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average is $91.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.