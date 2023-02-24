Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $104.19, but opened at $109.04. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $110.13, with a volume of 136,035 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,658,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,889,000 after purchasing an additional 160,517 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $11,274,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 7,558.2% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 128,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 127,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Further Reading

