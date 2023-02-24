Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.00 ($2.13) to €2.20 ($2.34) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.40 ($2.55) to €2.60 ($2.77) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.15 ($2.29) to €2.40 ($2.55) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.70 ($2.87) to €3.00 ($3.19) in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ISNPY opened at $16.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.65. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.