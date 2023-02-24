Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by PFS Investments Inc.

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after buying an additional 816,066 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after buying an additional 621,063 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after buying an additional 455,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,143 shares of company stock worth $20,152,205 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG opened at $234.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $308.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.68.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

