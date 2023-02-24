Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,412 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $6,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,350,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,627,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,540,000 after purchasing an additional 108,214 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 498,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,810,000 after buying an additional 42,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 450,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after buying an additional 26,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

RWL opened at $76.46 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $66.68 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.87.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.