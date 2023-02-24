Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ: CYBR) in the last few weeks:

2/16/2023 – CyberArk Software was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/10/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $150.00 to $158.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $155.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $165.00 to $174.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $175.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – CyberArk Software had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

2/8/2023 – CyberArk Software was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/24/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2023 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $184.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $168.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – CyberArk Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $160.00.

1/4/2023 – CyberArk Software is now covered by analysts at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $148.52 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

