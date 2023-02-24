Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.44% of Invitation Homes worth $90,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE INVH opened at $32.19 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.26.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.