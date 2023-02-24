Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at SVB Securities

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Securities from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $36.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.92. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.84% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company’s revenue was down 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,815 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $74,033.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,302,873.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the third quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

