IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.95, but opened at $19.00. IVERIC bio shares last traded at $18.71, with a volume of 270,005 shares changing hands.

Specifically, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $69,808.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,261.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,916.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,134 shares of company stock worth $2,026,165. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.30.

IVERIC bio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.