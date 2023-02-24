Jefferies Financial Group Raises Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $55.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JXN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jackson Financial

About Jackson Financial

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the second quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 199.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.