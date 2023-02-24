Jefferies Financial Group Raises Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $55.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on JXN. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.
Shares of NYSE:JXN opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $49.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.67.
Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.
