Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €23.60 Price Target for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.11) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($31.38) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Up 0.5 %

DTE stock opened at €21.20 ($22.55) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €19.92 and its 200 day moving average is €19.21. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

