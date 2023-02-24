John Ederer Sells 7,958 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) CFO John Ederer sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $278,848.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,226,643.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Ederer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, John Ederer sold 959 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of MODN opened at $34.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. Model N, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $43.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Model N by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,753,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,441,000 after acquiring an additional 46,615 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Model N by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,345,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,152,000 after purchasing an additional 25,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,999,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,455,000 after purchasing an additional 123,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 949,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,872 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

