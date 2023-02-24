John Wood Group (LON:WG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.89) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.29) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.
Shares of WG opened at GBX 199.55 ($2.40) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 255 ($3.07).
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
