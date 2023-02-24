John Wood Group (LON:WG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.89) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 190 ($2.29) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.85) to GBX 217 ($2.61) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of WG opened at GBX 199.55 ($2.40) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 140.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. John Wood Group has a 12 month low of GBX 102.05 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 255 ($3.07).

In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,606.30 ($3,138.61). In other news, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £2,606.30 ($3,138.61). Also, insider David Kemp bought 2,526 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.75) per share, with a total value of £3,662.70 ($4,410.77). Insiders bought a total of 7,005 shares of company stock worth $994,330 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

