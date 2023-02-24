JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

DDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dillard’s to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $341.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $193.00 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $359.55 and its 200 day moving average is $329.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,024.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.