KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.
KAR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.
KAR Auction Services Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services
KAR Auction Services Company Profile
KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KAR Auction Services (KAR)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for KAR Auction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAR Auction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.