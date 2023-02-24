KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 11.74% from the company’s current price.

KAR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

KAR Auction Services Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.46. KAR Auction Services has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KAR Auction Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,258 shares in the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 1,613,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,193 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,275,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KAR Auction Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,508,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 823,484 shares in the last quarter.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

