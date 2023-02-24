Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target to $22.00

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSLX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $309.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous Variable dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc engages in the provision of financing solutions. It invests in first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt or equity or other securities issued by middle-market companies. The company is founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

