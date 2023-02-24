Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NYSE:KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Andersen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinsale Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.80 EPS.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $321.44 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $187.03 and a 12-month high of $337.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.